‘Aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor’: Archana Puran Singh reveals why filmmakers stopped offering her roles after The Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi: Archana Puran Singh has opened up about how her career trajectory changed after she began appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In a recent conversation with News18, the actor shared how repeatedly turning down film offers eventually led to fewer opportunities coming her way.

Why Archana Puran Singh had to say no to films

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Archana has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show since 2019, stepping in for Navjot Singh Sidhu, and quickly became a fan favourite.

However, the demanding shooting schedule left her with little room to take up film projects. She revealed that she had to decline several offers over the years, including one that required her to travel to Scotland for nearly a month.

She said, “I haven't been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days.”

Archana explained that it was not possible for her to leave the show’s shoot and commit to film schedules simultaneously.

“But it wasn't possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil's show and film elsewhere. Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year. That's the reason I didn't have time for anything else. I ended up saying no to a lot of films. And since I've said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments,” she added.

‘Not able to convince filmmakers’

She further revealed that she is now struggling to convince filmmakers to offer her roles.

“No matter how much I try, I’m not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor. They still think that I’m somebody who sits on a chair and laughs,” she said.

More flexibility with Netflix format

Archana shared that things are now changing as The Great Indian Kapil Show streams on Netflix, giving her more flexibility.

“Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don't have the commitment to be in India for the whole year. I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I'm very happy that the show now runs on Netflix,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh was recently seen in Toaster. Over the years, she has appeared in popular films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan, often in comic roles that further reinforced her on-screen persona.