"I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f-c- opposite," she said, adding, "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."