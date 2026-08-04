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  • /Ariana Grande breaks silence on career break, says 'It wasn't a reactive or impulsive decision'

Ariana Grande breaks silence on career break, says 'It wasn't a reactive or impulsive decision'

Ariana Grande has reassured fans that her decision to step back from public-facing work was carefully planned and not a reaction to recent scrutiny. The singer said the break comes from a place of empowerment and healthy boundaries.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Ariana Grande breaks silence on career break, says 'It wasn't a reactive or impulsive decision'
Image Credit: Ariana Grande, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ariana Grande breaks silence on career break, says 'It wasn't a reactive or impulsive decision'
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