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Ariana Grande to step back from public appearances after 'Eternal Sunshine' tour amid health scrutiny

Ariana Grande will not be part of the production; the source said she 'cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Ariana Grande to step back from public appearances after 'Eternal Sunshine' tour amid health scrutiny
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

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Ariana Grande to step back from public appearances after 'Eternal Sunshine' tour amid health scrutiny
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