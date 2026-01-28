Arijit Singh Announces Retirement: Tracing his musical journey, iconic songs, love life and controversies

Arijit Singh Retirement: Renowned Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh, widely celebrated for his soulful romantic melodies, has announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans and the music industry in shock. The 38-year-old singer shared the unexpected announcement on social media, just days after the release of his latest track, Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Early Career and Rise to Fame

Arijit Singh began his musical journey in 2005 after participating in the reality show Gurukul. Although he did not win the competition, the platform proved to be a turning point in his career, eventually paving the way for him to become one of Bollywood’s most sought-after voices.

Love Life: First Marriage and Separation

During his time on Gurukul, Arijit met fellow contestant Ruprekha Banerjee. According to reports, the two got married shortly after the show. However, the relationship did not last long, and the couple divorced within a year.

Second Marriage and Personal Stability

After his separation from Ruprekha, Arijit reconnected with his childhood friend Koel Roy, who was divorced and had a daughter from her previous marriage.

Arijit Singh and Koel Roy are parents to three children - Koel’s daughter from her first marriage and two sons, Ali and Jul. Despite achieving immense fame, the singer is widely known for maintaining a simple and grounded lifestyle.

Past Controversies and Legal Trouble

In 2013, Arijit Singh was arrested for allegedly assaulting a news cameraman, Apurba Chowdhury, with his helmet during a court hearing related to his divorce case with his first wife.

Criticism Over ‘Pasoori’ Remake

The singer faced backlash for agreeing to sing the Hindi remake of the popular Pakistani track Pasoori for the film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Arijit defended his decision by stating that the film’s makers had promised to fund a school for underprivileged children in exchange for the song.

Protest Song and UK Tour Incident

In 2024, Arijit released the protest song Aar Kobe in connection with the RG Kar rape case. Later, during his UK tour, a fan requested him to perform the song. Visibly irritated, Arijit responded, “This is not the place… If you really feel about it, go to Kolkata,” sparking debate on social media.

Rift with Salman Khan

One of the most widely discussed controversies involving Arijit Singh remains his fallout with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The incident dates back to 2014 when Arijit attended an award function dressed casually and exchanged remarks with Salman that as per various news reports, offended the actor.

On-Stage Outburst During Live Concert

In 2018, Arijit lost his temper during a live concert due to repeated technical issues with his microphone. A video of him shouting at the crew went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and the public.

Despite past controversies, Arijit Singh continues to be regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian music. His announcement to step away from playback singing marks the end of an era and a defining moment for the industry.