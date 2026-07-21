/Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing? Back with Emraan Hashmi track in 'Awarapan 2'

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh's fans are happier than ever. Reason? His new song in Emraan Hashmi's upcoming venture 'Awarapan 2'. The social media is abuzz with rumours of Arijit Singh finally ending his retirement from playback singing with a track titled 'Yeh Awarapan' from the much-anticipated venture.
A Pinkvilla report states that Vishesh Bhatt is closely involved with the Awarapan franchise and is also ensuring that the movie's soulful music connects with the audiences. Further, it goes on to add that Arijit and Vishesh films have a longstanding association which goes back to him singing Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2.
They have worked together on projects like Muskurane from CityLights, the Khamoshiyan title track, Hamari Adhuri Kahani’s title track, and Pal from Jalebi.
The highly anticipated song ' 'Yeh Awarapan' is composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag.
No official word about Arijit ending his retirement from playback has been made as yet. This could also be one of the projects which he took up before announcing a hiatus.
In January, the singer announced he would no longer take up new playback assignments, a decision that left many listeners disappointed.
Clarifying his decision, Arijit Singh stated that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he is not quitting music altogether. In a series of posts on his private X handle, he wrote, “I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year.”
Soon after his retirement announcement, actor Aamir Khan visited the singer in his hometown to record the title track for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film, 'Ek Din'.
On February 8, Arijit Singh surprised fans in Kolkata by making his first public appearance since the retirement announcement. The singer joined British-American sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar on stage during her concert at Netaji Indoor Stadium.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.