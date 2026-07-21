Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing? Back with Emraan Hashmi track in 'Awarapan 2'

Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing? Back with Emraan Hashmi track in 'Awarapan 2'

Arijit Singh ends retirement: In January, the singer announced he would no longer take up new playback assignments, a decision that left many listeners disappointed.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing? Back with Emraan Hashmi track in 'Awarapan 2'
Image Credit: Instagram File

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing? Back with Emraan Hashmi track in 'Awarapan 2'
Arijit Singh1 min ago
2
mobility8 min ago
3
monsoon session12 min ago
4
US-Iran tensions24 min ago
5
Auto news33 min ago