ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Singh Makes SHOCKING Announcement, Ends His Playback Singing Journey, Says 'Not gonna be taking any new assignments....'

Arijit Singh has shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing, saying he will not be taking any new assignments.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arijit Singh Makes SHOCKING Announcement, Ends His Playback Singing Journey, Says 'Not gonna be taking any new assignments....'(Image: IMDb)

Arijit Singh announces retirement: Renowned for his soulful romantic tracks in Bollywood, singer Arijit Singh has recently announced his retirement from playback singing.

The 38-year-old artist shared the surprising news on social media, leaving fans stunned.

This announcement comes just days after the release of his latest song, Maatrubhumi, from Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

Arijit has not disclosed the reasons behind his decision to retire.

 

(this is a developing story....)

