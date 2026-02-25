Advertisement
Arijit Singh makes X account public, his FIRST post for fans after announcing retirement: "'Who knows what lies ahead...'
ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Singh makes X account public, his FIRST post for fans after announcing retirement: "'Who knows what lies ahead...'

Aamir Khan recently paid a visit to superstar singer Arijit Singh at his home town in Murshidabad. This comes after the singer hung up his boots for playback singing.

Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Months after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has reassured fans that his voice will continue to be heard through a slate of unfinished songs set for release over the coming months.

In January, the singer announced he would no longer take up new playback assignments, a decision that left many listeners disappointed.

On January 27, he wrote on X, "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Now, in a fresh note shared on his private X account, which he made public on Tuesday, Arijit addressed his fans directly.

Thanking them for their "kindness in this ruthless world," he clarified that while he has stopped accepting new work, he still has a considerable list of pending tracks to complete.
"There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too," he wrote, adding, "Also, who knows what lies ahead?"

Soon after his retirement announcement, actor Aamir Khan visited the singer in his hometown to record the title track for his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film, 'Ek Din'.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir was seen urging him not to quit playback singing, saying, "Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga?" 

