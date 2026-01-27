Arijit Singh Net Worth: Bollywood icon retires from playback singing – Check out his Jaw-Dropping fortune

Arijit Singh Retirement: Bollywood legend Arijit Singh has taken fans by surprise with his announcement of retirement from playback singing. Sharing the news on his social media, he wrote:

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Arijit Singh's Journey

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Known for his soulful voice and melodious romantic tracks, Arijit began his journey on television with Indian Idol and quickly rose to prominence. Over the years, he has delivered chart-topping hits such as Dhurandhar's Gehra Hua, Tainu Khabar Nahi (Munja), Satranga (Animal), Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2), Phir Le Aaya Dil (Barfi), Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Apna Bana Le (Bhediya), and more.

Also Read | Arijit Singh Retirement: Singer makes SHOCKING announcement, ends playback singing journey, Says 'Not gonna be taking any new assignments....'

Arijit Singh's Impressive Net Worth

With this shocking announcement, fans are reflecting not only on his musical journey but also on his financial success. According to a report in the Economic Times, Arijit Singh’s estimated net worth is around Rs 414 crore ($50 million). His wealth stems from being one of India’s highest-paid singers, commanding significant fees for live performances and concerts, with a reported annual income of Rs 70 crore, in addition to brand endorsements.

Arijit’s real estate investments are equally impressive. He owns four apartments in Mumbai’s Versova area, each valued at roughly Rs 9 crore. His luxury car collection includes a Range Rover Vogue (worth Rs 1.8–4 crore), a Hummer H3, and a Mercedes-Benz (Rs 57 lakh–1.5 crore).

How Arijit Singh Became Bollywood’s Voice of a Generation

Born in 1987, Arijit started his career at just 18 and rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho, which broke records and became one of the biggest hits of the year. Over the years, he has maintained a low-profile yet hugely loyal fanbase, establishing himself as a mainstay of Bollywood music. His recent tracks include Ghar Kab Aaoge (Border 2) and Maatrubhumi (Battle of Galwan), further showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal.

As fans bid farewell to Arijit Singh’s playback singing career, his legacy of soulful music and an unmatched voice continues to resonate across generations.