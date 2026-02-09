Arijit Singh performs for the FIRST time after retirement, 'very nervous' as Anoushka Shankar introduces him - WATCH

Arijit Singh Retirement: Renowned Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh, known for his soulful romantic numbers, recently announced his retirement from playback singing, a decision that came as a surprise to fans and the music industry alike. The 38-year-old announced on social media on January 27, just days after the release of his latest song Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

First Appearance After Retirement Announcement

On February 8, Arijit Singh surprised fans in Kolkata by making his first public appearance since the retirement announcement. The singer joined British-American sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar on stage during her concert at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Shankar is currently touring India as part of her Chapters Tour. Singh walked onto the stage dressed in a kurta and jacket and appeared visibly emotional. “I am very nervous. Thank you for having me,” he said as Shankar introduced him to the audience.

A Tribute to Pandit Ravi Shankar

During the concert, Singh performed Maya Bhora Raati alongside Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh. The Bengali classic was originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka’s father.

Singh also revealed that he had recently visited Anoushka at her home, where the two spent time composing music together.

Anoushka Shankar Shares Moment Online

Following the concert, Anoushka Shankar shared a clip from the performance on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books.”

What Arijit Singh Said About His Retirement

Clarifying his decision, Arijit Singh stated that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he is not quitting music altogether. In a series of posts on his private X handle, he wrote, “I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year.”