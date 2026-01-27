Arijit Singh Retirement: Renowned for his soulful romantic tracks in Bollywood, singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans across the country stunned. The 38-year-old artist shared the unexpected news on social media, just days after the release of his latest song, Maatrubhumi, from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Heartfelt Message to Fans

Taking to his official Instagram account, Arijit Singh posted an emotional note thanking his listeners for their unwavering support over the years.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

Reason Behind Decision Remains Unknown

While the singer did not disclose the reason behind his decision, the announcement quickly sparked intense discussion online. Several netizens speculated that industry pressure and negative commentary may have influenced his choice.

One user wrote, “Y’all really bullied Arijit Singh into not singing anymore.”

Y'all really bullied Arijit Singh into not singing anymore

Another commented, “If the truth behind Arijit Singh’s playback retirement is because of negative actions and words from label PRs and nostalgia-driven fan wars, then be happy now—you’re bound to face the worst fate in the future.”

If the truth behind the decision of Arijit Singh's playback retirement was influenced because of negative actions & words of label pr's, nostalgia artist's pr's, nostalgia merchant fans then trust me be happy now you are bound to suffer worst fate in your coming future.

A third user replied, “I am also thinking that could be the reason.”

Fans Pour Out Emotional Reactions

Fans flooded social media with emotional messages, expressing disbelief and sadness over the announcement.

“I still remember listening to Arijit Singh for the first time and being mesmerised by his voice, You can’t say goodbye to music after giving songs like this," one fan wrote.

I still remember listening Arijit Singh for the first time and being mesmerised by the voice



You can't say good bye to music after giving song like this



pic.twitter.com/DTjxMyoAKw — Adult Humour (@AdultHumour27) January 27, 2026

A particularly emotional post read, “KK is no longer with us, and now Arijit Singh has also retired. Those who used to call him overrated will now understand the true value of real music. Arijit Dada was the only singer who kept Bollywood music alive.”

KK is no longer with us, & now Arijit Singh has also retired. Those who used to call him overrated now you'll understand the true value of real music. You all used to listen to overrated rap kind of songs. Arijit Dada was the only singer who kept Bollywood music alive. Totally

One user summed up the collective shock, writing, “Nightmares be like and whyyy, Arijit Singh?”

Nightmares be like, and whyyy y Arijit Singh?

Clarification: Music Will Continue

Earlier, through a series of posts on his private X (formerly Twitter) account, @Atmojoarjalojo, Arijit Singh had already hinted at his decision.

“God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music, and in the future, I will be learning more and creating on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support,” he wrote.

He later clarified that retirement from playback singing does not mean stepping away from music entirely.

“Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music,” he said.

When a fan questioned him to “justify your inappropriate decision,” Arijit responded with humour, writing, “Justify my inappropriate decision!!?” followed by a laughing emoji.

A Celebrated Career

Over the course of his illustrious career, Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, first for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) at the 66th National Film Awards, and later for Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) at the 70th National Film Awards.

In January 2025, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian music.