Arijit Singh’s new track teaser from O Romeo drops amid retirement buzz - WATCH

Mumbai: A teaser from the new track from producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo has been unveiled in Saturday. Titled as Ishq Ka Fever, and sung by Arijit Singh, the song arrives as a quiet reminder of why his voice has long been the sound of love for a generation: intimate, aching, and deeply human.

Dropping at a time when Arijit Singh has spoken about stepping away from playback singing, Ishq Ka Fever feels quite poignant. Adding to its quiet magic is a recent glimpse of Vishal Bhardwaj seen jamming on the song with Arijit Singh and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Vishal has shared an emotional moment on his social media account where he was seen singing Ishq Ka Fever, recorded by Arijit Singh, further reacting to the Singh's shocking recent announcement about stepping away from playback singing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | O' Romeo cast fees REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor vs Triptii Dimri - THIS Actor earns almost 5x more than his co-star

Sharing the video on his social media account, Vishal wrote an emotional note where he expressed disbelief over Arijit Singh's decision. He wrote, “Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable.”

Vishal Bhardwaj and Arijit Singh have previously collaborated on several notable projects.

For the uninitiated, Arijit Singh on 27th of January announced his decision from retiring from playback singing.

His decision has sent shockwaves across the film and music industry, with composers, filmmakers and fans expressing disbelief.

The singer in a social media note, revealed that he will no longer take up any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The singer also thanked his listeners for their unwavering love and support over the years and calling his journey as a playback singer “wonderful”.

Talking about O Romeo, resented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie releases theatrically on 13th February 2026.