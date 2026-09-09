New Delhi: Bigg Boss 20 began last week, with Salman Khan bringing 16 new contestants into the house. But it's taken barely a few days for one name to dominate the conversation online, and that's singer and former Fame Gurukul contestant Qazi Touqeer. Clips of him from inside the house, whether he's bursting into song, clashing with fellow contestants, or just being his unpredictable self, have been going viral non-stop. Even his now-famous line, "I'm a Rockstar baby, aau!", has turned into an internet catchphrase overnight.
Adding his voice to the growing chorus of support is none other than Arijit Singh. The two go back a long way, having appeared together on the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul. Taking to X, Arijit wrote, "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar," roughly translating to "our Qazi is in there."
Qazi has quickly become one of the most talked-about faces in the house this season, but for viewers who've followed Bigg Boss closely, his energy feels familiar, almost eerily reminiscent of Tanya Mittal from a previous season. He has a habit of steering every conversation back to himself and his own achievements. In one clip from the live feed, he can be seen telling fellow contestants that he built a "coffee tanki," essentially a mini water tank but for coffee, at his home in Kashmir, purely because of how much he loves the drink. In another viral moment, he claimed to be a trained commando capable of doing 20 push-ups in just five minutes.
In a more recent episode, Qazi managed to spook the entire house overnight. While the other contestants were fast asleep, he started acting as though he'd witnessed something supernatural, appearing visibly shaken and unsettled, much to everyone's confusion and unease.
In yet another clip making the rounds, Qazi is seen chatting with fellow contestant Arishfa and dropping another eyebrow-raising claim about himself. "Main normal insaan nahi hoon," he told her. "Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon," meaning he'd slept for just one hour over three days and still felt full of energy.
For those wondering where it all started, Qazi first became a household name back in 2005 when he won Fame Gurukul alongside co-winner Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most familiar faces on Indian television at the time.
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