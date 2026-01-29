Advertisement
ARIJIT SINGH RETIRES

Arijit Singh set to contest West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026 after quitting playback singing? Here’s what we know

Reports suggest that Arijit Singh is considering a transition into politics following his sudden retirement from playback singing, though no official confirmation has been made by the singer himself. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood’s most beloved singer Arijit Singh sent shockwaves across the industry and among his fans after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Soon after the announcement, several reports began speculating about what the singer plans to do next.

According to a report by NDTV, Arijit Singh is considering launching a political party and may also contest elections in the future.

The report further states that the launch of his political party is not expected to happen immediately and is most likely to take place in 2026, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

For the unversed, Arijit Singh hails from Jiaganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and continues to lead a simple and grounded life there. However, the singer has not issued any official statement regarding his alleged political plans so far.

Arijit Singh Announces Quitting Playback Singing

Arijit stunned fans on Tuesday evening when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

In an emotional post, the singer wrote:"Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

For more than a decade, Arijit Singh has been considered Bollywood’s undisputed king of melody. He has lent his voice to countless iconic songs such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Arijit has remained composers’ first choice over the years.

He is also set to feature in Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film O Romeo. His most recent release is Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.

