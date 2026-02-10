Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015553https://zeenews.india.com/people/arijit-singh-shares-first-post-after-stepping-away-from-playback-singing-following-kolkata-concert-with-anoushka-shankar-3015553.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleArijit Singh shares FIRST post after stepping away from playback singing following Kolkata concert with Anoushka Shankar
ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Singh shares FIRST post after stepping away from playback singing following Kolkata concert with Anoushka Shankar

Arijit Singh made his first social media post after stepping away from playback singing, expressing gratitude following his joint Kolkata performance with Anoushka Shankar.

|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arijit Singh shares FIRST post after stepping away from playback singing following Kolkata concert with Anoushka Shankar(Image: IMDb)

Kolkata: Playback singer Arijit Singh returned to the stage in Kolkata for his first live show after announcing that he was stepping away from playback singing.

The moment was special for fans as the 'Tum Hi Ho' singer joined sitarist Anoushka Shankar on stage for a joint performance.

The duo left their fans enthralled with their jugalbandi. Several videos from the show have been going viral ever since the two performed on stage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Soon after the concert, Arijit shared his first social media post since announcing he would not take on new playback work. Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer thanked Anoushka Shankar and spoke about how much he enjoyed performing with her.

"Thank you, Anoushka Shankar, for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I've always adored your music; it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note. Special thanks to @bickramghoshofficial," Arijit wrote.

Also Read| Aamir Khan confirms Arijit Singh`s involvement in `Ek Din` despite singer`s playback break

Reacting to Arijit's note, Anoushka Shankar replied, "Humbled beyond belief, @arijitsingh."

Arijit Singh shocked his fans last month when he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans onInstagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC