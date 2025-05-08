Arijit Singh Team Announces Postponement Of Live Concert In Abu Dhabi; Says 'Have Made The Difficult Decision...'

New Delhi: After Arijit Singh called off his upcoming concert in Chennai due to the Pahalgam terror attack which took around 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region, the singer has now taken to his social media to announce the postponement of his upcoming concert in the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, originally scheduled for 9 May, this year.

Taking to Instagram, the announcement read, "Dear Fans,

Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island."

His team also stated that they are collaborating closely with the venue to reschedule the event and will announce the new date soon. "All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may request a full refund within 7 days, starting from May 12, 2025 (Monday)," the announcement also noted.

Thanking his fans, the post concluded with, "Thank you for your continued love and support, we look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon."

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours, executing precision missile strikes on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). These targets included Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are known strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).