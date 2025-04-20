Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888754https://zeenews.india.com/people/arijit-singh-visits-mahakaleshwar-temple-with-wife-participates-in-sacred-bhasma-aarti-2888754.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Singh Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Wife, Participates In Sacred Bhasma Aarti

Singer Arijit Singh and his wife visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, taking part in the spiritually significant Bhasma Aarti ritual.

|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arijit Singh Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Wife, Participates In Sacred Bhasma Aarti (Image: @X/Instagram)

Ujjain: Singer Arijit Singh on Sunday visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he participated in the sacred rituals along with his wife.

The couple participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti, one of the temple's most revered ceremonies, known for its spiritual significance.

The 'Tum Hi Ho' singer was seen immersed in devotion as he donned an orange kurta and applied a chandan tilak on his forehead. His wife, dressed in a traditional red saree, accompanied him throughout the ritual.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and holds immense spiritual significance for Lord Shiva devotees.

It attracts pilgrims throughout the year, with the Bhasma Aarti being a highlight, particularly during auspicious occasions such as Mahashivratri and the month of Shravan.

The Bhasma Aarti takes place during the Brahma Muhurta, which falls between 3:30 am and 5:30 am. As part of the ritual, the temple doors are opened, and Baba Mahakal is bathed with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Following this, the deity is adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the Bhasma Aarti begins. The sounds of drums and conch shells add to the grandeur and sanctity of the ceremony.

For devotees, participating in the Bhasma Aarti is believed to fulfil wishes and invoke blessings from Lord Shiva.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK