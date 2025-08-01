New Delhi: India's celebrated singer Arijit Singh is known for his soulful vocals lent to many chartbuster tracks. He is also one of the top-most sought after singers in Bollywood with two National Film Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards in his kitty. He was conferred the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2025. So, how much does he charge for LIVE performances and concerts?

Arijit Singh's Massive Fee

Music composer Monty Sharma, who has worked as a background music composer in Black and Ram-Leela, and as the music director for Sawaariya, revealed the staggering amount that Arijit Singh gets paid per performance at every show.

He told Lallantop, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges Rs 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give Rs 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."

Monty Sharma added, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for Rs 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge Rs 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song."

Arijit Singh's Latest Songs

Arijit lent his vocals to Dhun - a song from Mohit Suri's latest superhit Saiyaara featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He also sung for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino for tracks including Zamaana Lage, Mausam, and Qayde Se.

The latest one being Aavan Javan from War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

FAQs

Q. Who is Monty Sharma

Monty Sharma is a music composer. He is popular for being the background music composer for Black, Ram-Leela and music director for Saawariya.

Q. What is Arijit Singh's latest song?

Aavan Javan song from War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.