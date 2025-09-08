Advertisement
ARIJIT SINGH

Arijit Sing's London Concert Ends Abruptly After Power Cut Due To THIS Reason

Arijit Singh’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was cut short at 10:30 pm after the management intervened. 

|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arijit Sing's London Concert Ends Abruptly After Power Cut Due To THIS Reason (Image: X)

Arijit Singh London Concert: Star singer Arijit Singh is making headlines for his recent show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  On September 5, he created history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform in a UK stadium. However, the concert ended abruptly after the management intervened, leaving fans shocked and disappointed. Several videos and pictures from his grand show have since gone viral, showing fans shouting and cheering for more.

Why Arijit Singh's London Show Ends Abruptly

India’s most loved artist, Arijit Singh, witnessed a dramatic end to his London concert as the management abruptly cut off the power due to the curfew time. The singer was in the middle of performing Deva Deva from Brahmastra when the sound went off, leaving him unable to finish his set or even bid farewell to fans. Viral clips from the show show the stadium management pulling the plug, sparking a wave of reactions online. While many fans expressed disappointment, others supported the decision citing the UK’s strict curfew rules.

Take A Look At The Post: 

Arijit Singh took the stage in London with unmatched energy, delivering a power-packed setlist that included hits like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar, Sapphire and a retro version of Saiyaara. Fans revealed that the singer performed non-stop for 3.5 hours, keeping the audience hooked throughout. However, the memorable night came to an abrupt end when authorities cut the power due to strict curfew restrictions, leaving the concert unfinished and fans disappointed. 

Internet Reacts To Arijit Singh's London Show 

The internet is divided over Arijit Singh’s recent London concert. While some fans supported the management’s decision to cut the power due to curfew rules, others expressed deep disappointment as the show ended abruptly. The debate has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media.

 

Arijit Singh stepped into Hindi cinema in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. He rose to fame in 2013 with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, which established him as one of Bollywood's most celebrated voices.

 

