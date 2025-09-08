Arijit Singh London Concert: Star singer Arijit Singh is making headlines for his recent show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On September 5, he created history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform in a UK stadium. However, the concert ended abruptly after the management intervened, leaving fans shocked and disappointed. Several videos and pictures from his grand show have since gone viral, showing fans shouting and cheering for more.

Why Arijit Singh's London Show Ends Abruptly

India’s most loved artist, Arijit Singh, witnessed a dramatic end to his London concert as the management abruptly cut off the power due to the curfew time. The singer was in the middle of performing Deva Deva from Brahmastra when the sound went off, leaving him unable to finish his set or even bid farewell to fans. Viral clips from the show show the stadium management pulling the plug, sparking a wave of reactions online. While many fans expressed disappointment, others supported the decision citing the UK’s strict curfew rules.

Take A Look At The Post:

Arijit Singh took the stage in London with unmatched energy, delivering a power-packed setlist that included hits like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar, Sapphire and a retro version of Saiyaara. Fans revealed that the singer performed non-stop for 3.5 hours, keeping the audience hooked throughout. However, the memorable night came to an abrupt end when authorities cut the power due to strict curfew restrictions, leaving the concert unfinished and fans disappointed.

Internet Reacts To Arijit Singh's London Show

The internet is divided over Arijit Singh’s recent London concert. While some fans supported the management’s decision to cut the power due to curfew rules, others expressed deep disappointment as the show ended abruptly. The debate has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media.

The guy sang straight for 3.5 hours without a break, and still wanted to go for another hour, what an amazing talent!#arijitsingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/PaIBU2Q2Su — Amit Tanwani (@amittanwani7) September 6, 2025

Arijit Singh made history as the first South Asian artist to sell out a stadium concert in the UK, such a proud moment for Indian music. pic.twitter.com/FbsRl68oCj — ___ (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) September 8, 2025

As far as Friday nights go, watching #ArijitSingh live in London for almost 4 hours non-stop is pretty up there.



Absolute fabulousness. And that voice_.uff. pic.twitter.com/y4y09Qcwj2 — Sid (@iwrotethose) September 6, 2025

This man is so insane & got gifted... The command Arijit Singh has on music, wahhhh !!!!! What a memorable night __



Stadium had to close roads 1 mile around & all the bars in the area played Arijit songs last night.. Tottenham take over __#ArijitSingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/1hTx9eLrtl — __ (@IshaReddy_) September 6, 2025

London stadium allegedly cut power at Arijit Singh's show without letting him say goodbye or finishing the song due to curfew time of 10:30 pm.



Meanwhile, the video of him singing 'Saiyaara' at the concert is #trendingvideo . pic.twitter.com/kYayipLCMw — keshav ram tripathi (@keshavramtripa2) September 7, 2025

Arijit Singh stepped into Hindi cinema in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. He rose to fame in 2013 with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, which established him as one of Bollywood's most celebrated voices.