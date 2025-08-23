Arjun Bijlani Clears Air on Divorce Buzz, Confirms Entry in Rise & Fall

Mumbai: Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has finally cleared the air, saying that he is neither doing Bigg Boss nor getting a divorce.

This all started when Arjun recently dropped an emotional video on his Instagram handle in which he talked about his wife and son. He revealed that he has made a “tough decision” in life, making people believe that he might be getting a divorce from his better half, Neha Swami.

A visually serious Arjun was heard saying in the clip: "Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son… they have always been with me."

He added: “They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you."

As soon as the post was up, a section of the netizens showed concern in the comment section regarding his married life.

A netizen wrote: “What happened, Arjun? Whatever your decision is… we all are with you always to support… hope everything will be fine for u soon."

Another one penned: “What happened?? Is there any problem? I hope everything is okay."

Others believed that the post might be a hint towards his new project, most likely "Bigg Boss 19".

The third comment read, “Is this a hint for your new project? You're such a great actor, and you're using your talent to confuse us, aren't you? Either way, best of luck."

Meanwhile, according to the sources, Arjun has been roped in as one of the contestants on the forthcoming reality show "Rise & Fall".

A source from production told IANS that the actor will be a part of the show hosted by Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.

Grover, who became a popular name after his stint at "Shark Tank India" is believed to be personally looking into the casting of "Rise & Fall".