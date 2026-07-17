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Arjun Bijlani shuts down rumours of him dating Mouni Roy, says 'not every friendship...'

Mouni and Arjun worked together in Ekta Kapoor's superhit series Naagin in 2015. Ever since their bond remained, they have shared a great friendship.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Arjun Bijlani shuts down rumours of him dating Mouni Roy, says 'not every friendship...'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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