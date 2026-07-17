Arjun Bijlani shuts down rumours of him dating Mouni Roy, says 'not every friendship...'

New Delhi: Social media was recently abuzz with a video of actors Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani walking out together after a dinner party. The paps clicked them, and many social media pages carried the video, sparking dating rumours. Shutting down alleged link-up reports, Arjun broke his silence and slammed the fake narrative.
Arjun Bijlani wrote a long note to 'clickbait pages' and slammed the baseless rumours. He also said that both of them share a 15-year-long friendship, adding that standing by a friend during a difficult time should not be labelled as an affair or a link-up.
He wrote: "Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create."
He added, "It's disappointing to see certain pages publish completely baseless stories in the name of entertainment. Not every interaction between a man and a woman deserves to be twisted into a false narrative."
“We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't," he concluded.
Meanwhile, actress Krystle D'Souza also schooled the paps for sharing speculative information. She commented, "What is this nonsense. Just for views you guys will post anything."
Mouni and Arjun worked together in Ekta Kapoor's superhit series Naagin in 2015. Ever since their bond remained, they have shared a great friendship.
On the personal front, on May 14, this year, Mouni confirmed her separation from her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The two shared a joint statement reading: "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably."
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