NewsEntertainmentPeopleArjun Bijlani, Wife Neha Swami Break Down At Father’s Last Rites – WATCH
ARJUN BIJLANI

Arjun Bijlani, Wife Neha Swami Break Down At Father’s Last Rites – WATCH

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami were left devastated as they bid an emotional farewell to her father following his sudden demise.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Arjun Bijlani, Wife Neha Swami Break Down At Father's Last Rites – WATCH(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away on Thursday, January 1, 2026, following a brain stroke. He was 73.

Suffered Brain Stroke, Was Undergoing Treatment in Mumbai

As per a report by ANI, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, after which he was admitted to the ICU at a Mumbai hospital. He was reportedly on ventilator support, but his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise.

Family Returned From Dubai After Medical Emergency

Arjun Bijlani, who shared a close bond with his father-in-law, was in Dubai with his family ahead of New Year celebrations when the medical emergency occurred. The actor immediately returned to Mumbai after being informed about Rakesh Chandra Swami’s critical condition.

Emotional Scenes From the Funeral Surface Online

TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law passed away after suffering a stroke on New Year’s Eve. In an emotional video circulating online, his wife Neha Swami is seen running barefoot towards the ambulance carrying her father’s mortal remains, breaking down in grief as she follows it, visibly distraught and inconsolable.

Take a look:

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, Arjun Bijlani was seen embracing his son and consoling him at Rakesh Chandra Swami’s funeral, visibly emotional during the final moments. The actor also served as a pallbearer, carrying his father-in-law’s mortal remains on his shoulders as family members gathered to pay their last respects.

Take a look:

Last Rites Held at Oshiwara Crematorium

The final rites were conducted on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai, attended by close family members.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and son Nishank Swami.

Neha Swami’s Earlier Father’s Day Tribute Goes Viral

Earlier this year, Neha Swami shared a heartfelt Father’s Day post for her father, accompanied by pictures of him with her son. In her emotional note, she praised his strength, love, and values, calling him an ideal example of fatherhood.

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani was recently crowned the winner of the first season of the reality show Fall & Rise.

