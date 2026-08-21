Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy series Chumbak, has reportedly met with a car accident while returning from a promotional shoot. According to a report by Times Now, the incident occurred just a week ahead of the show's scheduled premiere. Fortunately, the actor and the other passengers in the vehicle escaped unhurt without any injuries.
The incident took place on Thursday, August 20, after Arjun visited the sets of Indian Game Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, to promote his upcoming project. While on his way back from the shoot, the vehicle carrying the actor met with an accident. All occupants inside the car emerged safe.
Chumbak, a lighthearted family comedy, is slated to premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2026. The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, and Anant V Joshi alongside Arjun.
Speaking about the concept, showrunner, writer, and director JD Majethia, along with producer Aatish Kapadia, shared in a joint statement:
"With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore — the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family."
Taking to Instagram to share his excitement about the project, Arjun expressed his gratitude to the creators for bringing him on board for the show:
Take a look:
"Super excited to be a part of Chumbak Colony and to be joining the Netflix family! Shooting for this one has been such a fun and memorable experience. The world of Chumbak Colony is quirky, entertaining and filled with some truly wonderful characters. A big thank you to JD and Aatish sir for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this journey. Can’t wait for you all to watch it!"
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