Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Come Together To Meet Ailing Saif Ali Khan In The Hospital

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, who has been hospitalised following a shocking knife attack by a robber at his home, has received numerous visitors expressing concern for his health. Among them were former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who were spotted leaving the hospital together after checking on Saif’s condition.

This reunion comes just months after Arjun announced his breakup with Malaika. The announcement took many by surprise and reportedly left Malaika upset about how the news was shared publicly. In an earlier statement, Malaika expressed her disappointment, saying, “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. Whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. It has been a very trying year for various reasons, and I think it is time for all of us to move on.”

Despite their differences and the speculation surrounding their breakup, Arjun and Malaika seem to have maintained a level of maturity. Their joint appearance at the hospital shows that they can rise above personal matters to support a mutual friend in need.

While the exact reasons for Arjun and Malaika’s split remain private, their decision to avoid a public feud has been commendable. Fans have noted their grace in handling the situation, with many praising their maturity. As Malaika herself said, “It’s time to move on from whatever transpired.”

Talking about Saif's health, his condition is being closely monitored and his sister and actress Soha Alk Khan confirmed he is stable and recovering well.