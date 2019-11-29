हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens up on equation with Ranveer Singh and why he's Deepika Padukone's 'souten'

Arjun Kapoor opened up on playing a historical character and how the experience of working with Ashutosh Gowariker has been. 

Arjun Kapoor opens up on equation with Ranveer Singh and why he&#039;s Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;souten&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: B-Town actor Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his first period-drama 'Panipat'. The Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial has a starry ensemble star cast with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with Arjun playing Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

In an interview with Mid.day.com, Arjun opened up on playing a historical character and how the experience of working with Ashutosh has been. He also talked about Ranveer Singh and his equation with the 'Bajirao' of B-Town.

Arjun has been quoted as saying, “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

Arjun Kapoor clarified that he didn't seek any tips or suggestions from buddy Ranveer, who played Baijrao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Arjun quipped that he didn't really have to do it as both Bajirao and Sadashiv belong to different eras

In 'Panipat', Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai while Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

 

 

Arjun KapoorRanveer SinghDeepika PadukonePanipat
