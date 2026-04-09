Arjun Kapoor’s cryptic note sparks concern amid trolling: 'accept the ending…'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has recently faced intense trolling, grabbed headlines after sharing a cryptic note on social media.

The actor posted a message on Thursday that read, “Accept the ending, even if it didn’t end the way you wanted it to.”

The post, shared without any context, sparked concern among fans, many of whom began speculating about its meaning.

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Netizens React to the Post

Reacting to the story, one user wrote, “I just hope Arjun leaves this toxic showbiz as it’s been nothing but hate-filled for him and focuses on something away from the limelight.”

Another commented, “There is a limit to trolling someone. Some people take pride in trolling others while hiding behind screens. If you don’t like his acting, don’t watch his movies. He has already gone through a lot in life. The least we can do is stop trolling him.”

However, not everyone read too much into the post. One user noted, “He has been posting motivational quotes for the past few days. I don’t think there’s any deep meaning to it.”

Another fan added, “Criticising his acting is one thing, but trolling often goes overboard. I’ve always felt he’s a good human being. Hope he’s doing well.”

Earlier Emotional Post for His Mother

Earlier, fans had also expressed concern when the actor shared an emotional note on the birth anniversary of his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

In the heartfelt post, he wrote: “Happy birthday Maa, I miss you so much today. Life’s been kinda cruel to me lately, but it’s okay… I’ve taken the punches before, I’ll take them again and still rise.”

He added, “Because you taught me how to fight—by facing life head-on while being graceful and dignified through it all.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which released in 2025.