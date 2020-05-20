हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor tags Virat Kohli in a hilarious video on cricket lovers plight amid lockdown, Katrina Kaif reacts - Watch

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, a few days back hosted a charity sale of his personal closet to extend support to the cause of looking after stray animals during the lockdown. The proceeds from the purchases were used to manage food and water for stray animals. 

Arjun Kapoor tags Virat Kohli in a hilarious video on cricket lovers plight amid lockdown, Katrina Kaif reacts - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user and these days amid the shutdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, he has been sharing interesting stuff on it. His recent post is a hilarious video explaining every cricket lovers' plight. 

Arjun captioned the video: All cricket lovers right now? @virat.kohli do you relate??

He tagged Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli, asking him if he relates to the funny video where a man can be seen playing cricket all my himself. Virat'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All cricket lovers right now? @virat.kohli do you relate??

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Well, we certainly would like to see a response to it from Virat but do not skip Katrina Kaif's reaction on the comment section, who says she can relate to it.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, a few days back hosted a charity sale of his personal closet to extend support to the cause of looking after stray animals during the lockdown. The proceeds from the purchases were used to manage food and water for stray animals. 

He also raised funds for as many as 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date, which was arranged by sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind. It helped in raising funds to feed the families for at least a month. 

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorVirat KohliCricketIndiaViral videoTrending video
Next
Story

Dish named after ‘real hero’ Sonu Sood’s hometown Moga for his charity work, courtesy chef Vikas Khanna
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Video: PM Modi to hold cabinet meet to discuss measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan