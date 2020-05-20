Arjun Kapoor tags Virat Kohli in a hilarious video on cricket lovers plight amid lockdown, Katrina Kaif reacts - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user and these days amid the shutdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, he has been sharing interesting stuff on it. His recent post is a hilarious video explaining every cricket lovers' plight.

Arjun captioned the video: All cricket lovers right now? @virat.kohli do you relate??

He tagged Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli, asking him if he relates to the funny video where a man can be seen playing cricket all my himself. Virat'

Well, we certainly would like to see a response to it from Virat but do not skip Katrina Kaif's reaction on the comment section, who says she can relate to it.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, a few days back hosted a charity sale of his personal closet to extend support to the cause of looking after stray animals during the lockdown. The proceeds from the purchases were used to manage food and water for stray animals.

He also raised funds for as many as 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date, which was arranged by sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind. It helped in raising funds to feed the families for at least a month.