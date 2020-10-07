हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor tests corona negative, says 'virus is serious, so take it seriously'

Arjun Kapoor posted a note on his Instagram handle and thanked BMC for its support. 

Arjun Kapoor tests corona negative, says &#039;virus is serious, so take it seriously&#039;

New Delhi: After being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has finally tested COVID-19 negative. The hunk of an actor decided to share this good news with fans on social media. 

Arjun Kapoor posted a note on his Instagram handle and thanked BMC for its support. He also reiterated that the 'virus is serious, so take it seriously and wear a mask all the time'. Take a look at what he wrote: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Some days back, ladylove Malaika Arora too had tested COVID-19 positive and went under self-quarantine. She is now all well and was papped jogging around the city to stay fit. The stunner will also be back as the judge of the dance reality show which she had to take a break from midway after being diagnosed with the illness. 

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a film with Rakul Preet Singh. 

 

