Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pictures inivtes reaction from Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika initially kept their relationship under wraps, but they are now more open as the two have often been photographed together at parties and airport.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora might have refrained from talking openly about their much-speculated relationship, but their social media PDA is adorable.

Recently, Arjun posted a photograph in which he flaunted his chiselled body and captioned it, "Warrior mode on". And while his post attracted a lots of comments from his industry friends, his girlfriend also reacted to it by leaving a delightful comment on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Warrior mode on !!! #panipat

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on am PDT

 

Malaika posted some bicep emojis in the comments section of the picture, that caught everyone's attention. Take a look at her comment: 

Arjun's warrior look in the picture is from his upcoming period-drama 'Panipat'. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and also features Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Monish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Mir Sarwar among others. 

A string of other Bollywood personalities commented on Arjun's brawny frame. Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote, 'Fab'. 'Student of the Year 2' actor Ananya Panday said, 'Forever 21'. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty commented: 'Too good Arjun'. 

Arjun's uncle, actor Anil Kapoor called it 'Phenomenal'. 

Arjun was last seen in action-thriller 'India's Most Wanted'. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film story was about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without firing bullets. The film received mixed reviews and poor Box Office opening. 

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor
