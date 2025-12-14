Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement To Gabriella Demetriades After 2 Kids, Says, 'Went After Her Because She Is Hot...'

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest theatrical release, Dhurandhar, has confirmed his engagement to longtime partner and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades. The revelation came during a promo of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2, shared on social media on Saturday, December 13.

Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar, released on December 5, has been receiving praise for his performance as the film heads toward the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Appearing alongside Gabriella in the podcast teaser, the couple opened up about their relationship, family life, and personal journeys.

Gabriella Demetriades Reflects on Life as a Mother of Two

During the conversation, Gabriella spoke candidly about unconditional love, especially after becoming a parent. “Love comes under condition, like if this person behaves this way then they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that right?” she said. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are parents to two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Arjun Rampal Talks About Loss

Rampal also reflected on personal loss, sharing his experience of losing his parents. “Support when you lose a parent, nobody can prepare you for. So I always say, losing a parent means losing a limb," he said.

Adding lighter moments to the discussion, Gabriella joked about Rampal’s obsessive-compulsive tendencies, particularly his habit of keeping things orderly. “He has massive OCD, and I’m the complete opposite,” she said, referring to something as simple as leaving the toothpaste cap open. Rampal responded humorously, “Shut the cap!”

"I Went After Her Because She Was Hot...": Arjun Rampal

Explaining her perspective, Gabriella said, ‘It’s not like, oh, I am going after him because he is really hot,’ adding that she hoped he didn’t think the same about her. Reacting with humour, Rampal replied, ‘No, no, I went after her because she was hot. Then I realised there is a little more to it.’”

Take a look at the PROMO:

Arjun Rampal Breaks Engagement News

The engagement confirmation came toward the end of the clip when Gabriella remarked, “We’re not married now, but who knows?” Prompting Rampal to respond with a smile, “We are engaged! We just broke it on your show,” officially confirming the news.

The announcement quickly caught attention, marking a significant milestone in the couple’s relationship.