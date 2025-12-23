Arjun Rampal On Portraying ISI Major Iqbal In Dhurandhar: ‘I Felt Horrible…’

New Delhi: Arjun Rampal raised the bar of intensity as the Angel of Death, ISI Major Iqbal in the recently released Dhurandhar, unleashing a storm across the internet. On screen, the actor channelled vengeance and embraced a rugged, menacing persona like never before. Off screen, however, the shift was immediate.

The actor recently revealed what went into playing the role and admitted that he wanted to exit the character of Major Iqbal as soon as possible.

“I wanted to get out of the character as soon as I could. One of the important reasons to do it was because it is an important film to do,” Rampal shared. He further highlighted that an actor’s primary job is to live the character, even if it makes the performer feel deeply uncomfortable.

“To see the event is one thing. What happened behind the scenes, watching those events take place is something that would excite me as an audience. I felt horrible while doing it because you love your country so much. But I guess that’s what an actor’s job is,you just have to dive into it,” he added.

Arjun Rampal On 26/11

Earlier, Rampal had revealed that a scene depicting the 26/11 terror attack was the “most difficult” moment of his career.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, the actor posted a detailed gratitude note reflecting on his experience working on the film. One fan, referring to the tense 26/11 sequence, wrote, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful. As an audience, we felt Hamza’s character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed painfully well. But as an Indian, how did you and the rest of the cast feel while acting and after the scene was cut?”

Responding to the comment, Rampal wrote simply, “The most difficult scene of my life.”

In the post, the actor also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire team. A part of his note read:

“#Dhurandhar, which is a vision and passion of one man—my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms. The day you narrated the film to me, I realised how important this story was to you. The level of research, the depth in every character, the creation of each role—from look to attitude—you kept surprising me. Most importantly, you absorbed all the pressure during filming and never had a bad day. Thank you, Boiya. Love you.”

Now, audiences are eagerly waiting to see the mayhem Rampal will unleash in Dhurandhar 2, slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.