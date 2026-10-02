/Arjun Rampal remembers late mother Gwen Rampal on her birthday: 'There is just no one...'

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Arjun said that the family continues to celebrate her special day and expressed how deeply he misses her. “Happy birthday Ma, today we all still celebrate you. I miss you, cause there is just no one like you. I know you always with me,” he wrote. Through his message, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor remembered his mother with love and said that he continues to feel her presence despite her absence.