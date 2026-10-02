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Arjun Rampal remembers late mother Gwen Rampal on her birthday: 'There is just no one...'

Actor Arjun Rampal paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Gwen Rampal, on her birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media post and throwback photos, expressing that he continues to feel her presence.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Arjun Rampal remembers late mother Gwen Rampal on her birthday: 'There is just no one...'
Image Credit: IMDb/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Arjun Rampal remembers late mother Gwen Rampal on her birthday: 'There is just no one...'
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