Arjun Rampal seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple, prays for peace and prosperity
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal attended the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and mothers worldwide on the occasion of Mother’s Day.
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Ujjain: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday, where he attended the temple's morning Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers.
Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "It is the divine call that has brought me here... I prayed for everyone's peace and prosperity."
Rampal also shared moments from his spiritual visit on social media, posting a selfie in which he was seen wearing a traditional saffron and maroon religious stole embossed with Vedic chants.
In his caption, the actor extended wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day.
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"Feeling blessed, happy Sunday, happy Mother's Day, prayed for all the mothers out there," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#jaishreemahakal."
Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the country's most prominent Shiva shrines and attracts lakhs of devotees every year, including celebrities and public figures.
The visit comes amid a professionally significant phase for Rampal, who has been associated with filmmaker Aditya Dhar's spy-action duology 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
In the films, Rampal portrays Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks storyline.
The sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' (2026), features a face-off between Major Iqbal and protagonist Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh.
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