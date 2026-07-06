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  • /Arjun Rampal shares unseen Dhurandhar BTS moments to wish Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday

Arjun Rampal shares unseen Dhurandhar BTS moments to wish Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday

Arjun Rampal gave fans a special glimpse into his bond with Ranveer Singh by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Dhurandhar. The actor penned a heartfelt birthday note celebrating their friendship and successful collaboration.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Arjun Rampal shares unseen Dhurandhar BTS moments to wish Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday
Image Credit: Arjun Rampal, Instagram

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