/Arjun Rampal shares unseen Dhurandhar BTS moments to wish Ranveer Singh on his 41st birthday

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal has extended warm birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh. He shared a glimpse of their strong camaraderie from the sets of ‘Dhurandhar.’ Taking to Instagram, Arjun, on Monday, posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of their action thriller and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug. #happybirthdayranveersingh.”