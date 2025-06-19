Arjun Rampal Talks About Gaining Weight For Rana Naidu Season 2, Reveals 'Feeling Small' In Front Of 'Huge Guy' Rana Daggubati

New Delhi: Arjun Rampal turns grey and dark for playing Rauf in the recently released Rana Naidu new season. Known for making daring and unconventional choices, Arjun is stealing hearts for playing Rauf with natural intensity and fascinate. Starring opposite Rana Daggubati, Arjun reveals that he gained weight to stay at par with the Baahubali actor.

Putting spotlight on the same, Arjun Rampal says, "The thing that I felt I really needed to work on for Rauf was gaining weight. Especially because I was working with Rana Daggubati, who is a huge guy. He is really tall and big, and has this incredible screen presence that I was feeling small next to him."

He adds, "I decided to gain weight because that's the only way it would appear like two guys, equals, at each other. If I go at this weight, which I have now, I would really look small next to him. So, it was important for me to put on this mass and have Rauf appear big."

Whether it's a film or web series, Arjun Rampal's filmography has often been a witness of his choice of unpredictability and unconventionality. Staying away from formulaic roles, Arjun Rampal always looks out for projects and roles that challenge him. In this season of Rana Naidu, Arjun Rampal is being celebrated for the gritty and unapologetic intensity he brings to the screens.

Meanwhile, Rana Naidu Season 2 is a creation of Karan Anshuman. It is directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra. Produced by Locomotive Global Media, the new season can be enjoyed on Netflix.