close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Deverakonda

Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani party with Karan Johar—Is movie on cards?

The trio happily posed for pictures setting rumour mills ablaze with the latest goss.

Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani party with Karan Johar—Is movie on cards?
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who swooned the audiences with his powerful act in 'Arjun Reddy' and Kiara Advani, who played Preet in the Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh' opposite Shahid Kapoor were recently clicked together.

Yes! Vijay and Kiara were spotted together along with maverick filmmaker Karan Johar at ace designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Bandra.

The trio happily posed for pictures setting rumour mills ablaze with the latest goss. According to reports, there is a strong possibility of Kjo and Vijay working in a project together.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Although nothing has been officially said yet this meeting is hinting at a possible collaboration between the two.

Meanwhile, Kiara is already working with Dharma Productions in Netflix Original film titled 'Guilty'. It marks the digital debut of Dharmatic—a digital offshoot of Dharma Productions. She will reportedly be seen playing a rockstar in it and her first look did create a flutter in the online world.

It will be directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Apoorva Mehta.

 

Tags:
Vijay DeverakondaKiara AdvaniKaran Johararjun reddyKabir SinghManish Malhotra
Next
Story

When Ali Fazal suffered injury during 'Prassthanam' shoot

Must Watch

PT52M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress mocks Modi govt's 100 days of work