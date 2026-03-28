Arjun Reddy star Rahul Ramakrishna’s brother dies due to paraquat poisoning, actor urges ban

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna has made a passionate plea for banning paraquat, after his brother died of poisoning by the herbicide.

Known for his roles in films such as Arjun Reddy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and RRR, Rahul made the plea on X, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, 26 March.

Rahul Ramakrishna's social media post

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“Lost my brother today to paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the number of cases. Please ban it ASAP, save lives,” he wrote.

What is Paraquat?

As Wikipedia quotes, "Paraquat (trivial name; /ˈpærəkwɒt/), or N,N′-dimethyl-4,4′-bipyridinium dichloride (systematic name), also known as methyl viologen, is a toxic organic compound with the chemical formula [(C6H7N)2]Cl2. It is classified as a viologen, a family of redox-active heterocycles of similar structure. It is one of the most widely used herbicides worldwide. It is quick-acting and non-selective, killing green plant tissue on contact.

Paraquat is highly toxic to humans and other animals. The toxicity and lethality depends on the dose and how the herbicide is absorbed by the body. In humans, paraquat damages the mouth, stomach, and intestines if it is ingested orally. Once absorbed in the body, paraquat causes particular damage to the lungs, kidneys, and liver. Paraquat's lethality is attributed to its enhancing production of superoxide anions and human lung cells can accumulate paraquat. Paraquat exposure has been strongly linked to the development of Parkinson's disease."

Who is Rahul Ramakrishna?

Rahul Ramakrishna is a prominent Indian actor, writer, and former journalist known for his work in the Telugu film industry, gaining widespread recognition for his role as Shiva in Arjun Reddy (2017). Known for unique performances, he has appeared in films such as Geetha Govindam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Brochevarevarura, and RRR.