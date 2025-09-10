Armaan Malik Makes History As First Indian Musician At Apple’s Grand Launch Event

New Delhi: Indian singer Armaan Malik made history by becoming the first Indian musician to attend Apple’s grand launch event. He was joined by Apple CEO Tim Cook and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Over the years, the prestigious Apple event has welcomed global icons like U2, John Mayer, and Gwen Stefani, making it one of the most anticipated gatherings at the intersection of technology and creativity.

Speaking about the experience, Armaan Malik shared, “I’ve followed every Apple keynote for years from my screen back home, but being at Apple Park and feeling that anticipation in the room was something else entirely. It’s rare to be in a space where the future feels so tangible. What struck me most was that innovation here didn’t feel like a spectacle, it felt like truth. That reminder, that innovation isn’t about being louder but about being truer, is exactly the headspace I want to carry back into the studio.”

The singer posted a series of pictures from the event, including one with CEO Tim Cook. His caption read: "Front row to the future. Today at @apple’s keynote, I got to witness not just new product launches, but conversations that brought together people from across the world, different industries and walks of life. So inspiring to see how technology continues to connect us all."

In another post, he captioned a picture with Tim Cook: "An evening well spent @apple."

The Apple event went live in India at 10:30 PM IST on September 9.

On the work front, Armaan is gearing up for his first-ever stadium show in his hometown. He will be performing in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as part of the tour lineup.

Malik is known for blockbuster songs like Wajah Tum Ho, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and Bol Do Na Zara, all of which have topped music charts. He is the nephew of celebrated music composer Anu Malik and the brother of composer Amaal Mallik.