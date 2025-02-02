Advertisement
ARMAAN MALIK

Armaan Malik To Kick Off Ed Sheeran’s Hyderabad Concert: 'See You Tonight..'

The star singer took to Instagram and teases fans with this exciting update about the concert. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Armaan Malik To Kick Off Ed Sheeran’s Hyderabad Concert: 'See You Tonight..' (Image: @armaanmalik/ Instagram)

Ed Sheeran +-=÷× 2025 India Tour : Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik will be opening for Ed as a special act, marking their second collaboration after their memorable performance in Mumbai.  Hyderabad is set to witness a historic moment as it hosts its first-ever international concert, with global music icon Ed Sheeran taking the stage on Feburary 2 at Ramoji Film City. This marks his second show in India on his six-city tour, following Pune.

Armaan, known for chart-topping hits like 'You', 'Control', and 'Butta Bomma', has been at the forefront of taking Indian music to a global audience. His ability to blend Indian and international sounds has earned him recognition worldwide.

The star singer took to Instagram and teases fans with this exciting update about the concert. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)

 Global superstar Ed Sheeran, known for hits like Shape of You, Perfect, and Bad Habits, continues to mesmerize audiences worldwide with his soulful melodies and dynamic performances.

Previously, Sheeran and Armaan Malik collaborated on 2Step, an Indian remix of Sheeran’s hit track, showcasing their seamless musical synergy. Now, with Armaan opening for Ed in Hyderabad, fans can look forward to an electrifying night of music.

This historic concert not only marks Hyderabad’s first international live event but also highlights India's growing presence on the global music stage.

 

