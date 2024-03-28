Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
INDIAN SINGERS

Armaan Malik To Anand Bhaskar: Top Music Composers Winning Hearts In India

From soulful ballads to foot-tapping beats, these maestros have become synonymous with musical excellence. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Armaan Malik To Anand Bhaskar: Top Music Composers Winning Hearts In India Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: India boasts a rich tapestry of musical talent, and at its heart lie the music composers who craft the melodies that resonate with audiences across the nation. From soulful ballads to foot-tapping beats, these maestros have become synonymous with musical excellence. Here's a closer look at some of the top music composers who continue to captivate listeners:

Amit Trivedi:
From the nationwide hit ‘Naina da Kya Kasoor’ to his recent vocals in the web series ‘Big Girls Don't Cry,’ Trivedi's versatile voice and compositions have left an indelible mark on listeners.

Anand Bhaskar:
Composer for Mirzapur 1 and 2, ShowTime, and Mirzapur 3, Bhaskar's recent album for the web series ‘Masoom’ garnered critical acclaim and awards, with the show even releasing an official album for fans. His innovative approach to blending traditional and contemporary sounds elevates his compositions to a league of their own.

Salim-Sulaiman:
With a career spanning decades, Salim-Sulaiman's compositions have stood the test of time. Some of their popular songs include "Shukran Allah" and "Ainvayi Ainvayi." Their ability to seamlessly fuse various genres and cultures reflects their mastery of musical storytelling.

Mithoon Sharma:
Mithoon Sharma has carved a niche for himself in the industry with soul-stirring melodies. Some of his popular songs include "Tum Hi Ho" and "Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga."

Armaan Malik:
Armaan Malik's charismatic voice has garnered a massive fan following. His popular songs include "Bol Do Na Zara" and "Main Hoon Hero Tera." Malik's ability to effortlessly transition between genres while maintaining his signature style showcases his versatility as an artist. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?