Arpit Bala breaks silence on Hyderabad concert spitting incident, says, 'I do not know if it was right...'

Singer Arpit Bala has addressed the backlash following an on-stage incident at his Hyderabad concert on March 28, where objects were thrown at him by audience members. The episode quickly went viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions. Bala has now spoken out through a video on his YouTube channel, sharing his side of the story.

Incident Recalled

Describing the chaotic moment, Arpit Bala said, "Everything was fine till the fourth song, and everyone was enjoying, and I do not know how to explain the incident, but I might post the videos on my Instagram Stories."

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He explained that the situation escalated when bottles were hurled at him. “A bottle came and hit me in the eye, and before that also a few bottles came at me on the stage. However, when the second bottle hit me, my flow broke, and I got angry.”

On his reaction, Bala added, "I was so angry, and then I said something. I do not know if it was right or wrong. I was hit in the face, and it was not even disrespectful, it was just a safety hazard. My face is not a bullseye."

Also Read | WATCH | Arpit Bala spits at fan after bottle is thrown on stage, Hyderabad concert turns chaotic

Apology and Safety Concerns

Acknowledging his response, which included spitting at an attendee and using abusive language, Bala described it as impulsive. “II saw who hit me, so I abused them, and they abused me back. It was an impulse, and I spat on them. It was wrong, but put yourself in my shoes. I can understand how the internet is reacting. However, they have only seen the clip where I am getting triggered and spitting. But it was a safety concern too."

He urged fans to respect boundaries during live performances: “You guys think this is Arpit Bala, we can say anything to him. Say anything to me, but please do not cross the boundary and hurt me."

Reflecting on the venue atmosphere, he said, “In the moment, I realised they were not just misbehaving with me, but also with the others. It was a spectacle for them and not a performance."

Past Incidents and Tour Plans

Bala noted that such incidents are not new. “This is not the first time it has happened. In 2024, in Bangalore, a person touched me inappropriately. I hit the person at the time, and it became sensational news.”

Despite the controversy, Arpit Bala confirmed that his tour will continue. His next performance is scheduled for May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden.

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