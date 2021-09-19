Arshad Warsi features on John Cena's Instagram, cryptic post leaves fans surprised!

Mumbai: Wrestling star and actor John Cena has once again surprised everyone with his recent Instagram post.

John, on Sunday, posted a picture of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on his social media handle. The picture features Arshad flaunting his new beefed-up look. However, he has not written anything in the caption.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Arshad uploaded the same picture on the photo-sharing application, revealing he is "getting into shape" for his next project.

Arshad's physical transformation left fans in awe of his body. A section of social media users even compared him to John Cena. "Aisi body toh John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir," a fan commented.

And now John has created curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the post signified that the wrestler was also impressed by Arshad`s physical transformation.

For the unversed, John has often posted pictures of Indian celebrities on his social media accounts. A few weeks ago, he dedicated a post in the memory of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2.