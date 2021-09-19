हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Cena

Arshad Warsi features on John Cena's Instagram, cryptic post leaves fans surprised!

Wrestling star John Cena, on Sunday, posted a picture of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on his social media handle.

Arshad Warsi features on John Cena&#039;s Instagram, cryptic post leaves fans surprised!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Arshad Warsi, File Photo

Mumbai: Wrestling star and actor John Cena has once again surprised everyone with his recent Instagram post.

John, on Sunday, posted a picture of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on his social media handle. The picture features Arshad flaunting his new beefed-up look. However, he has not written anything in the caption.

For the unversed, a few days ago, Arshad uploaded the same picture on the photo-sharing application, revealing he is "getting into shape" for his next project.

Arshad's physical transformation left fans in awe of his body. A section of social media users even compared him to John Cena. "Aisi body toh John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir," a fan commented.

 

And now John has created curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the post signified that the wrestler was also impressed by Arshad`s physical transformation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

 

For the unversed, John has often posted pictures of Indian celebrities on his social media accounts. A few weeks ago, he dedicated a post in the memory of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John CenaArshad WarsiArshad Warsi transformation
Next
Story

Rajat Bedi breaks silence on fatal car accident, says he'll 'financially support' victim's family

Must Watch

PT3M7S

Ambika Soni refuses to become the CM of Punjab: Sources