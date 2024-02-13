Arushi Nishank-Vishal Singh’s Magical Recreation On Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Song - Watch

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Vishal Singh has collaborated with Arushi Nishank for a recreation of the song 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and it has taken over the internet. In an exclusive conversation, Arushi talked about her experience of working with Vishal on the iconic song.

Arushi Nishank opens up on working with actor Vishal again, she said, "Working with Vishal has always been fun. He is full of energy and life. I have known vishal from 2021, when we shot for a song "Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage" for Zee Music, but it feels like I have known him for several years altogether. Starting as co-workers and now the kind of bond we share is relatively rare in this industry. The thought of collaborating over this video was so random, but the kind of love we have been receiving for it is overwhelming."

When asked about the thought behind the recreation of iconic song 'Hum dil de chuke sanam', she added, "Who doesn't love to groove over the iconic Bollywood gems. The only thought behind recreating this reel was to pay homage to the original song while adding a fresh and modern twist. It's a way for artists to showcase their creativity and put their own spin on our beloved classic. To be honest, even while shooting for the video, we knew this video was going to take us on a trip to nostalgia."

Arushi opened up on her future projects as well in the exclusive interaction. She concluded, "We have a very big surprise lined up for our fans, some secrets are nice when kept hidden until it's the right time, is'nt it? We have been trying really hard to bring something special that will make the wait worth it.