Aryan and Suhana MASSIVELY trolled for ignoring the paps, netizens say 'will give you pose when they need...'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, are being brutally trolled on social media platforms for ignoring the paparazzi at an event which they both attended.

It just goes on to show that being the star kid, any single move, however insignificant, can cause problems for them. Aryan and Suhana on Monday attended the screening of the Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Maja Ma'.

At the event, as is customary, all the celebrities pose for the photographers, but when neither Aryan nor Suhana stopped for their pictures to be taken, which has now become an issue of entitlement for the netizens on social media.

Here is the video of the Aryan and Suhana from the event:

Some of the users took to the comment section to vent their frustrations. One comment read, "Will give you pose when their need your help until then you are nothing", "Abhi bhi drugs ke nashe me lagta hai charsi", one user wrote and "Ye humesha itne gusse me kyu dikhta hai" wrote another.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'The Archies' which is being helmed by 'Yeh Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', famed director Zoya Akhtar.