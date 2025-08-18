Aryan Khan's Networth 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's son is all set to make his much-anticipated web series The Bads of Bollywood. From featuring as a child artist in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to now making his directorial debut, Aryan Khan has built a whopping net worth through his luxury lifestyle brand and plush properties. The 27-year-old has paved his path with smart financial steps that boosted his wealth. Ahead of the Bads of Bollywood teaser, take a look at Aryan Khan's luxurious lifestyle and net worth.

All you need to know about Aryan Khan's Lavish Properties, Luxury Cars, Directorial Debut And More

Aryan Khan Education

Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Bollywood's iconic couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He shares a close bond with his siblings Suhana and AbRam. Aryan completed his schooling at Mumbai's prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School before moving to London's Sevenoaks School Later, he pursued higher education at the University of Southern California, graduating with a degree in Fine Arts, Filmmaking and Cinematic Arts.

Aryan Khan Acting Debut And Training

Aryan Khan isn't new to the world of acting. He made his on-screen debut as a child artist in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and later voiced Simba in the Hindi dub of Disney's The Lion King (2019), earning praise for his performance. Trained at the prestigious New York Film Academy, Aryan also worked behind the camera, assisting on films like Zero (2018), which gave him valuable hands-on experience in filmmaking before his directorial debut.

Aryan Khan Investments

Aryan Khan has made a mark with his smart financial decisions, placing him among Bollywood's young elite investors. His business acumen and brand ventures continue to add layers to his already star-studded profile. Recently, Aryan purchased two additional floors in the family’s lavish property at Delhi’s upscale Panchsheel Park for a whopping Rs 37 crore, firmly establishing himself as a savvy investor. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had bought the basement and ground floor of the same property in 2001 for Rs 13 crore, which is now valued at around Rs 200 crore. With this new investment, Aryan Khan's whopping net worth has reportedly surged by approximately 46%, according to Koimoi.

Also Read| Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Out: Aryan Khan Promises 'Pyaar' And 'Vaar' – Watch

Aryan Khan's Networth

Aryan Khan is setting the record straight with his high-end investments and ventures, which have reportedly helped him build a whopping net worth of Rs 80 crore in 2025. From launching his luxury lifestyle brand to making sharp financial moves, the star kid has carved his niche as a young investor in the world of glitz and glamour.