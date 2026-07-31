/Aryan Khan spotted with a mystery girl in London: Who is Vinnie Takair? Dating rumours spark online

New Delhi: Once again, the spotlight is on Aryan Khan for his personal life. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son was recently spotted in London with a mystery girl, sparking fresh dating rumours on social media. While nothing much is known about her, eagle-eyed fans have already identified her as Vinnie Takair.
Aryan and the mystery girl were spotted together outside a famous London casino. Soon, the photos went viral and broke the internet. Netizens couldn't keep calm and speculated whether the two are already dating or are 'only friends'.
Take a look here:
[NEW] The hot chick in the new Aryan spotting is Danish artist Vinnie Takair (and tea on her from Reddit) #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughtshttps://t.co/eun73nvxH9 pic.twitter.com/OqMCaFfVem— Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 29, 2026
After their pictures went viral on the internet, Vinnie Takair took to her Instagram and dropped some unseen photos from London. However, the picture carousel had no photo of hers with Aryan.
Vinnie describes herself as an artist on IG and has 11.8K followers on the social platform.
Vinnie has also collaborated and performed on-stage with famous DJ Ganesh on a couple of occasions. DJ Ganesh last year shared pics on social media with Aryan Khan and even played a gig for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram, but neither of them has so far reacted to the latest dating rumours.
Earlier, Aryan was linked to model Larissa Bonesi after she featured in several promotional campaigns for his clothing brand, D'YAVOL X. Back in 2023, Aryan Khan attended DJ Garrix's concert with Larissa Bonesi, which led to rumours of their alleged relationship.
Larissa is a model and actress who has been a part of some Hindi and Telugu films. She also featured a dancer in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s Desi Boyzz song Subah Hone Na De. Larissa was seen in a small part in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Go Goa Gone. In Telugu cinema, Larissa did Sai Dharam Tej’s Thikka.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.