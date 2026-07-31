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  • /Aryan Khan spotted with a mystery girl in London: Who is Vinnie Takair? Dating rumours spark online

Aryan Khan spotted with a mystery girl in London: Who is Vinnie Takair? Dating rumours spark online

Aryan Khan dating: Earlier, Aryan was linked to model Larissa Bonesi after she featured in several promotional campaigns for his clothing brand, D'YAVOL X.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 10:16 AM IST
Aryan Khan spotted with a mystery girl in London: Who is Vinnie Takair? Dating rumours spark online
Image Credit: X/@AryanKhanThots

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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