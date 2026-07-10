Aryan Khan's debut series 'The Bads of Bollywood' starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshay in the lead roles. The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame.