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Aryan Khan turns heads with his stylish entry at Raghav Juyal's birthday bash

Aryan Khan's debut series 'The Bads of Bollywood' starred Raghav Juyal and Lakshay in the lead roles.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Aryan Khan turns heads with his stylish entry at Raghav Juyal's birthday bash
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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