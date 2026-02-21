Aryan Khan wins Best debutant director of the year for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Receives honour from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Aryan Khan has been honoured with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award for his web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the Navbharat Times 75th Anniversary celebration.

Aryan stepped into the entertainment industry with his directorial debut, which marked a significant breakthrough in his career. Backed by sharp writing, clever humour, and engaging storytelling, the series opened to an overwhelming response. Both critics and audiences praised his fresh perspective and confident command behind the camera.

Following the show’s remarkable success, Aryan has continued to receive accolades for his work. At the event, he was felicitated for his achievement as a debutant director. The award was presented to him by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier, Aryan was also honoured with the Debutant Director of the Year award at another award ceremony for the same series, further adding to his growing list of achievements.

Premiered on Netflix in September, the series struck a chord with viewers for its sharp humour and engaging narrative. It soon climbed to the No. 1 spot on Netflix India and went on to feature in the platform’s Global Top 10 for non-English shows, trending across several countries. Its appearance on the iconic Times Square billboard signalled its rising international buzz.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, and Sahher Bambba, among others, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider who dreams of making it big in Bollywood, along with his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and his manager Sanya (Anya Singh).

Written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, the show features an ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.