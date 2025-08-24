'Aryan Khan...Your Dad Will Be Proud Of You': Sunny Deol Praises Debutant Director For 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has heaped praise on Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, for his new series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol reshared the preview of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' while calling it "fantastic".

He also shared the reaction of Bobby Deol, who is also playing a prominent role in the film. He extended his best wishes to Aryan Khan for the series, saying that his father (Shah Rukh Khan) will be very proud of him for his work.

"Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte," wrote Sunny Deol.

The makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited preview for Aryan Khan's directorial debut show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'

Following a dramatic release of its first-look video, expectations have been running high, with fans looking forward to Aryan Khan's work in the Netflix series.

The preview video opens with an introduction to Bollywood - "the city of dreams," with a voiceover saying, "In this world, some are born at the house of a hero, while some are born as heroes."

It moves to show some high-octane action sequences by the lead actor, Lakshya, as Aasmaan Singh.

As the preview progresses, Aasmaan Singh is seen romancing the daughter of "India's biggest superstar," played by Bobby Deol, only to find himself in a chaotic journey of fame, love, and more.

"It's the ultimate underdog story that asks: how far will you go for your dream, what are you willing to lose, and can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way (pun totally intended!)" as per the press release.

With actors such as Raghav Juyal and Mona Singh in key roles, the show also features a star-studded list of cameos from Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan.

The preview video was unveiled at a special event on Wednesday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event along with Aryan Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on the OTT platform on September 18, 2025.