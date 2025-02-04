Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for his directorial debut with Ba*ds of Bollywood, and he already has strong support from someone special. Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi, who is rumoured to be dating Aryan, recently took to Instagram to root for him in the most enthusiastic way.

In her Instagram stories, Larissa expressed her excitement for Aryan’s much-anticipated web series, calling him a “genius” and “number one.” She wrote, “THAAAAAAT’S FIRE !!!! ’THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD’ The most awaited show in this whole world. By the beast, the genius, the number ONE Aryan !!”*

Her post instantly grabbed attention, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Aryan Khan. While neither of them has confirmed or denied the dating rumours, their social media interactions have certainly kept fans intrigued.

Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood is being touted as India’s biggest web series, with Aryan himself making bold statements about how he’s owning his space in the industry. At the grand launch event for the series, Shah Rukh Khan made an emotional appeal, requesting the audience to shower his children—Aryan and Suhana Khan—with at least 50% of the love he has received in his career.

Unlike his father, Aryan Khan has chosen to stay behind the camera, making his debut as a writer-director rather than an actor. His upcoming web series is expected to be a hard-hitting take on Bollywood, with high expectations from both audiences and industry insiders.

With Shah Rukh Khan’s support and Larissa Bonesi cheering him on, Aryan Khan’s Bollywood journey is off to a strong and exciting start. Will this project establish him as a powerhouse filmmaker? Well, fans can't wait.