New Delhi: The red carpet of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood's teaser launch event was lit by none other than daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan, who turned a humble host for his son's maiden venture. At the teaser launch event, SRK welcomed the cast of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' - Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh among others.

Here's taking a look at TOP SRK quotes from the event:

Bobby Deol

The actor Bobby will be seen playing one of the leads in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Talking about Aryan in the press conference Bobby Deol stated "I just want to say that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It's one of the best shows I have seen, not just because it's my show or Aryan's show or even Shah Rukh's show, but because it's truly massive." As Bobby continued, "I am just happy to be here and I wish the best to all of us. Thank you so much, Shah Rukh. With love, I am blessed to know all of you."

In a lighter moment, IANS quoted Shah Rukh as adding, "Bobby called me and said, Aryan is taking too many takes. I have to go." The remark left the audience smiling, perfectly capturing the blend of humor, respect, and admiration that filled the room. As Bobby closed his speech with gratitude, it was clear that Aryan can't hand not only on the trust of a seasoned actor, but it also made his father glow with pride. For Shah Rukh, watching his son step into his own, such conviction must have been nothing short of a dream!

Sahher Bamba

SRK introduced Sahher Bambba to the media as well as the audience. As he talked about the series, he heaped praise on Sahher’s acting mettle and her screen character Karishma. “I have watched Sahher play the role of Karishma Talwar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She is so fantastic and so brilliant, I think you are going to become one of the top actresses in this country,” King Khan shared.

Adding a bit of fun to Shah Rukh Khan’s words of appreciation, Sahher said, “But in that case, can I get a role opposite you?” To which King Khan answered in his own witty style. He shared, “Meri umar ke liye tum bahot badi ho! Too old for me,” leaving audiences visibly stunned with his wit!

Mona Singh

At the preview event, Shah Rukh praised her, saying: “Pehele main Mona ko ek baat bata doon, bohot saalo se kehta aaraha hoon isse ki mera favourite show tha Jassi usmein meri favourite cheez thi Mona and aaj bhi mujhe lagta hai Mona jaise koi nahi.”Adding his signature wit, SRK went on to say, “Ek complaint hai. itni choti umar main yeh mummy wummy ka role kyu karte ho? Bohot accha karti ho. But kyu karte ho.”

To this, Mona had the perfect comeback: “Shah Rukh ab main kya bolu yaar. Aap Hero Jawaan banke baithe ho toh kisi na kisi ko mummy ka role karna padega na? How will I get younger roles?”

Shah Rukh sealed the moment by saying, “Agli baar hum dono karenge saath mein.”

Lakshya

SRK welcomed Lakshya, who portrays the lead character in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He also taught Lakshya his iconic pose in the Karan Arjun way. Referring to the film’s dialogue, SRK said, “Dharti ka seena phaad ke aana.”

SRK also complimented Lakshya for his portrayal and said, “Hamari kahani ka badshah (King of our story).”

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal was introduced on stage as Parvez by Shah Rukh Khan. Raghav approached SRK and touched his feet—a gesture of respect—before sharing a hug. The exchange quickly captured hearts inside the venue and beyond, with the internet soon buzzing about the emotional moment.

SRK asks Raghav Juyal what he does actually. To which Raghav quirkily says, "main best friend hu". SRK asks, "best friend toh ho par karte kya ho", to this Raghav replies, "main best-friending karta".

Playing a pivotal role in the series, Sahher adds an attractive feminine energy as Karishma Talwar, daughter of a famous celebrity, Bobby Deol. As she brings female ferocity and sass to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who unfolds a never-seen-before shade of himself by engaging in dramatic action sequences and filmy dialogues.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. Buckle up - the filmy series is set to ignite your screens on Netflix from September 18, 2025.